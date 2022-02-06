Man from York dead after falling from cliff in Montour County

MAYBERRY TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg University student is dead after falling down a cliff in Montour County.

On Friday, crews responded after a 911 call saying two people had fallen from a cliff in the area of Sharp Ridge Road in Mayberry Township. The Montour County Coroner says Greg Anstine from York died at the scene.

Kyra Destefano was taken to Geisinger for treatment. Both are Bloomsburg University students according to the coroner.