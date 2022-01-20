One dead after house fire with entrapment in Adams County

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a house fire with entrapment in Biglerville, Adams County.

Dispatchers told abc27 the fire happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Butler Township. They said crews were still there around 4 a.m. and that the coroner was called to the scene.

They say the one person was the only one inside at the time. It is under investigation.

