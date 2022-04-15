ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died at WellSpan York Hospital after an altercation with another individual led to a shooting outside the man’s home Thursday night in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

Michael Deyton, 42, of Conewago Township, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Conewago Township police continue to investigate the incident and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, April 15, in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of death.