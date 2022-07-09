LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment fire turned deadly in Lewistown, Mifflin County on Saturday morning.

According to Mifflin County dispatch, at least one person was killed after a two-alarm fire at Kish Apartments in the 100 block of South Main Street in Lewistown. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in a unit that is a part of the seven-story apartment tower.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the Lewistown Fire Department’s Facebook page, there were multiple injuries reported. The scene has since been cleared.

More information will be released at a later time.