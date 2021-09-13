One dead following ‘material handling accident’ at Three Mile Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to documents from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an employee of a site contractor at Three Mile Island was killed during a “material handling accident” on Friday, Sept. 10 around 11 a.m.

A press release from the Commission stated the employee, whose name was not released, was working under a contract outside of the Radiological Controlled Area at the time of the incident.

The press release adds that Londonderry Township EMS and Fire crews responded to render aid, but the worker was declared dead shortly after crews arrived.

Few details were provided but documents state, “the fatality was work-related,” occurring “in the owner controlled area at Three Mile Island.”

abc27 News has reached out to the Dauphin County Coroner’s office for additional details. It is unclear if a death investigation will follow the accident.

