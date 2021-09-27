One dead in Swatara Township crash, investigation ongoing

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say one is dead after a head-on collision in the area of 61st and Ann Streets in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Police were called to the scene for a car crash with entrapment, later finding that the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.

They say a passenger in one of the cars was dead on the scene.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest.