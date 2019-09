ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash ended in a vehicle fire.

According to Gettysburg Fire Department, crews responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the square in Gettysburg at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the driver drove through the square, and the vehicle caught fire.

There is no word on the cause of the crash, and Gettysburg Police are investigating at this time.