One hospitalized after car crashes into Mifflin County house Sunday morning

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into a Lewistown home around 6:30 AM Sunday morning on the 14 hundred block of Route 522 North.

There were 3 individuals inside the home. They were trapped as a result of the crash but sustained no injuries. Firefighters were able to free them after a short time. The house sustained major damage and is now unlivable. The Red Cross is assisting the members of the house who were affected.

The driver of the car, identified as 31-year-old Katie Hammond of Lewistown, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There crash is under investigation by Mifflin County Regional Police Department.