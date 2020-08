YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is injured after a boat capsized in the Susquehanna River near Lower Windsor Township, Lancaster dispatch confirms.

Around 4 p.m. Friday there were reports for a boat in distress that developed into a water rescue. One man was rescued from the river and is now being treated for injuries. There were no details on how badly he was hurt.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.