One injured in Ephrata after late night crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County during the overnight hours of Jan. 1.

According to a report from Ephrata Police, the accident took place just after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1. when a 17-year-old driver of a black Volkswagen sedan crashed into a parked car owned by a couple from Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, who were visiting a nearby residence for a new year’s celebration.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing at this time.