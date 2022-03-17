HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg on Thursday, March 17.

Police found one man that had gunshot wounds in the Hall Manor area of the city. Officers have also said that there is no threat to the public at this time.

This comes after many other shootings in the city, with one happening Wednesday night, as well as a few happening over the weekend.

