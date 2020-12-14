One inmate death reported at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill announced Monday, the death of an inmate, Victor Garcia.

Superintendent Laurel Harry reports On Dec. 13, 2020, while performing a security round in the prison’s restricted housing unit, an officer noticed inmate Victor Garcia hanging from the top bunk in the cell. The inmate was immediately placed on the floor, and CPR was administered by security staff until prison medical staff arrived.

Lower Allen EMS arrived and took over CPR and transported the inmate to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:44 PM.

The coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were notified. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office. As a matter of policy, the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident.

Garcia, age 31, was serving a 4½ to 9-year sentence for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of York County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since March 5, 2020.