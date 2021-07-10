One killed in Friday crash on 581 entering I-83 S in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning around 9 a.m., where they say one man was killed.

Police say a 21-year-old man was driving eastbound on 581 to enter I-83 going southbound.

The driver failed to maintain a single lane and swerved to cause a three-vehicle accident.

One of the drivers hit, a 74-year-old man from Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver had no reported injuries.

The 21-year-old was not injured, and he will be facing charges.

