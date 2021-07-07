One killed, one injured in bicycle-vehicle crash in Monroe Township

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A female bicyclist was killed in a crash on Friday, July 2, in Monroe Township in Boiling Springs. The crash involved two bicyclists and one vehicle.

On Wednesday, July 7, it was confirmed that Edith Rob, 61, of the Boiling Springs area, was the cyclist who passed away.

According to Coroner Graham Hetrick, Rob was injured in the accident on July 2 before being sent to the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She died of multiple traumatic injuries.

A memorial for Rob has been placed outside of Boiling Springs High School. According to the South Middleton School District’s website, Rob was a board member for the school district prior to her passing.

The investigation is ongoing.

