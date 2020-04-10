Balloons headed to York to bring color and joy during trying times

EAST YORK, PA—On April 11, 2020, The Balloon Boutique, an innovative specialty company located in York, PA will be taking part in a global initiative to bring some smiles to York.

According to the One Million Bubbles Website (onemillionbubbles.org) “the intent is for the professional balloon industry to share their talents and skills that day to help bring happiness to as many lives as they can and remind the world that there is hope and kindness still out there as they face the new realities of COVID-19.”

One Million Bubbles gives the balloon professionals an opportunity to use one million balloons “to create ten times as many smiles during this scary time for so many around the world.” “Personally, my business has been drastically effected.

We spent months on renovating our new party venue and invested thousands of dollars, only to have to temporarily close our doors after being open for one week. We are devastated.

We have lots of balloons from our canceled grand opening and ribbon-cutting events, so we figured we’d repurpose them to spread joy to our home town,” says Karen Sawyer, Owner and Lead Designer at The Balloon Boutique.

The Balloon Boutique will install a balloon sculpture to honor the healthcare professionals at the entrance of UPMC Memorial Hospital’s campus located in West Manchester Township at 1701 Innovation Dr., York PA on April 11, 2020.

The sculpture will stand about 7’ tall and it will display a message honoring our health care professionals “HEROES.” The colorful, inspirational and fun sculpture will be on display through the weekend. ###