HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is forced from their home after an early morning fire in Dauphin County.

A home converted into apartments on South Hanover Street in Hummelstown caught on fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say the fire began on the top floor near an air conditioning unit.

The person living their got out without injury. Crews are working to find a cause.