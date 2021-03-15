One person dead after tree falls onto car Sunday

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a tree fell onto a vehicle Sunday.

A Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound near the 3800 block of Lisburn Road Sunday afternoon when a tree fell due to high wind gusts. The tree landed on the car, trapping both the driver and the passenger. The driver, identified as Charles J. Hutchison, 66, of New Cumberland, was deceased at the scene. The passenger was extricated and transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital to check for injuries.

A Ford F150 was traveling the other direction and was also hit by the tree, which shattered the windshield. The driver of the Ford was not injured.