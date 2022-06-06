STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating a targeted shooting on the 400 block of Pine Street.

Steelton Police responded around 4 p.m. on June 5 and found a crime scene with no victim. A local hospital later notified police that they received a gunshot victim, who is expected to survive.

Steelton Police say the general public is not in danger and the shooting appears to be targeted. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Steelton Police by emailing dmartin@steelonpa.com.