One person in critical condition after being shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police responded to the 900 block of E Clarke Ave for the report of a shooting Friday night. It was there where officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The man was transported to York Hospital and is listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made and York City Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH or on their website. Tips can also be called in to the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

