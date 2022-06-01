EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on June 1 Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

State Police say one truck was driving south and a second truck was illegally parked along the roadside. The southbound truck failed to make the curve and left the roadway, hitting the rear of the parked truck.

The southbound truck continued onto the road and hit a light pole before overturning and coming to an uncontrolled rest on the roadside.

The parked truck came to an uncontrolled rest along the right shoulder.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

The driver of the southbound truck, a 53-year-old Ohio man, was transported to West Shore Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the illegally parked truck was not injured and both units were towed from the scene.

State Police say the driver killed in the crash was wearing a seatbelt and the driver of the illegally parked truck was not.

Hampden Township EMS, Life Lion EMS, East Pennsboro Township Fire, and H&J Towing assisted at the scene.

State Police say any potential charges in the crash are pending the completion of the investigation.