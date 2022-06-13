SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a rollover crash in Swatara Township early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at 1:18 a.m. Swatara Township Police and Fire/Rescue units were dispatched to the 5400 block of Derry Street for a motor vehicle accident.

Upon the arrival of police, officers found a single-vehicle accident in which a vehicle traveling eastbound left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and fire hydrant, and had rolled onto its roof entrapping the driver inside.

The driver, identified by police as 40-year-old James Payne of Harrisburg, was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in this fatal crash.

This accident is currently under investigation by the Swatara Township Police, Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Dauphin County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact Sgt. Jeremy Barrick at 717-564-2550 or submit the information on Crimewatch.com.