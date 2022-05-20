YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a shooting at a car wash in West Manchester Township.

The York County Coroner’s office tells abc27 the victim died at the hospital after being transported from the West York Auto Spa Express on York Crossing Drive. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.

The motive behind the shooting and whether any suspects are at-large remains unknown at this time.

The name, age, and gender of the victim are not being released at this time until proper notification of the victim’s family.