YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a late night shooting in York City.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, York City Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Ave. for a report of shots fired around 11:21 p.m. Saturday night. Police found an unresponsive male victim who was transported to Wellspan York Hospital and pronounced deceased at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

The York City Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide, the 19th in York County this year.

An autopsy will be scheduled for this week and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family.