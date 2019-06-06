One person wounded in evening shooting in Lancaster

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Lancaster City Police are investigating an evening shooting which left one person seriously injured.

Officers were called to the 600-block of Columbia Avenue just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

Witnesses told officers two people may have exchanged gunfire at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Coral Street.

A 26-year-old man was found at the intersection of Lake and Pearl Streets with multiple gunshot wounds in the arm and torso.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police are calling serious injuries.

According to police an occupied vehicle was struck by the gunfire, the occupants were not injured.

Police say the preliminary investigation found that at least two people carrying firearms got into a verbal argument, which led to both exchanging gunfire.

Police found several bullet casings at the scene, along with at least one firearm.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, and one person was brought to the station as a possible person of interest and is being interviewed by authorities.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300. Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip on the Lancaster Police website, click here. Or you can text LANCS plus your information to 847411.