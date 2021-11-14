One taken to hospital after fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in an apartment below a vacant church Saturday night.

Crews arrived at the Love of Christ Church along the 600 block of Erie Street just before 7 p.m. Officials say two men were inside trying to put out the flames.

One of them suffered burns to his hands and was taken to the hospital. The other man was not injured.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control but there were some challenges.

“The floor joints have some big timbers, not like the new homes and stuff. So it’s heavy timber and holds a lot of heat in them and fire in the floors are real thick so they are hard to cut through with a saw,” Dauphin Middle Paxton Assistant Chief Shane Swenson said.

abc27 has no word on the victim’s condition. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.