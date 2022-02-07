One week away: Royer’s Flowers preps for Valentine’s Day

(WHTM) — Royer’s Flowers is preparing for one of its biggest holidays, Valentine’s Day.

With the big day just one week away, Royer’s is warning customers not to wait to order for there is an unprecedented demand for flowers, which have become harder to source.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“When it’s a Monday Valentine’s Day, people often typically forget about it until Sunday night or Monday and then they realize, ‘Oh tomorrow’s Valentine’s Day.’ So that’s why we want to get the word out early that Valentine’s Day is in a few days, it’s a week from today, so then you got time to get your orders in and you can get them delivered early and we can get them out there to you,” said Jeff Royer, vice president of Central Operations at Royer’s Flowers.

Don’t forget, the Super Bowl is the day before Valentine’s Day so you may want to get your gifts squared away before sitting down for the big game.