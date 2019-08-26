Woman’s search for aneurysm survivors grows into support system for thousands

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A retreat of brain trauma survivors spends a long weekend together in the Midstate to gather, bond and share their journey of survival.

Sharon Adams founded the Brain Aneurysm/AVM Community Together Survivor Support Group in 2015 as a support group on Facebook. To her surprise, the group now has over 6,000 members.

“There’s just nothing like the feeling of meeting another survivor. They completely understand what you’re going through and there’s just a connection there,” Adams said.

The group is developed and run by survivors who go to different cities across the nation for the retreats.

For more information about the Brain Aneurysm/AVM Community Together Survivor Support Association: https://www.brainaneurysmavmcommunity.com/

For a link to the Facebook page, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/BAAVMCT/