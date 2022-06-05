SWATARA TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the overnight hours in Swatara Township on Sunday, June 5.

According to the Swatara Police Department, at around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Amber Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who was injured by multiple gunshots.

Officers initiated emergency medical care for the individual and were able to secure the scene. The victim was transported to a local trauma center where they are receiving treatment. The victim is said to be in critical but stable condition.

The resulting investigation identified everyone involved in the incident. They have been located and detained.

Police want to emphasize that there is no further threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550 or cseiler@swatarapolice.org.