Online auction begins for items from former Harrisburg mayor’s estate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the upcoming weekend, Pa. residents can bid on items in Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed’s estate.

Mayor Reed passed away in Jan. 2020 following his battle with cancer.

For all the good he did, investigators seized much of his museum quality collection, and Reed pleaded guilty to 20 charges of receiving stolen property.

More than 600 objects from storage were auctioned off two weeks ago. On Saturday and Sunday, the most recent auction will include more than a thousand items that were in Reed’s home.

“Most of the material I would say is from the Western part of the country. A lot of it is Native American related, Old West Rodeo related […] we have ceramics, pottery,” David Cordier, founder and owner of Cordier Auctions, said.

The auction is fully online and interested participants can begin bidding now. The two-day live auction begins Saturday at 10 a.m.