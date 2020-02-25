Online car rental service concerns neighbors in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) – Several people living along Few Avenue in Middletown have noticed more vehicle traffic and parked cars in their neighborhood over the past several months.

Representatives of Turo.com are renting vehicles to people who are picking them up on Few Avenue.

We spoke with people who say that people are coming and going at all hours of the day and night, and they are concerned that the increase in traffic creates a public safety issue,

especially for the children in the area.

Dawn Knull chairs Borough Council’s Public Safety Committee.

She says that she would be concerned if it was happening in her neighborhood, “You just don’t know who is coming or going,” said Knull, “Anytime you have an increase in vehicle traffic,

the concern level also increases.”

Knull says that even though the neighborhood is not zoned for commercial use, there is not much they can do at this point.

“The police can’t do anything, because the cars are on a public street,” said Knull, “The borough can’t enforce any codes violations, because they are not operating out of a storefront, so there is no exchange of a transaction.”

Knull says they are considering reaching out to the Turo representative and asking if the cars can be moved to a non-residential location.

They are also reaching out to other cities and municipalities nationwide, who have dealt with similar concerns, to determine what if any other recourse they can pursue.