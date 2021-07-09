Online farmer’s market now available in Central Pa.

Katie and Gray Turner are living their dream, running Baken Creek Farm in Landisburg, Perry County. But they would love to get their products, like eggs and garden fresh veggies, to even more people.

“It’s really important for us to get our nutrient dense products out to a wider audience because we really care about providing the community with food,” Katie said.

That’s why they joined Market Wagon. It’s been around for years, but is now available in Central Pa. Described as an online farmer’s market, it features hundreds of local products. Customers can place an order and it’s delivered right to their doorstep.

“I don’t have time to be running around doing deliveries to people and all over the region,” Katie said.

“This is online grocery just with a completely different mix, a different selection than you might find at the supermarket,” said Market Wagon CEO Nick Carter.

Carter started the company because he saw the need for the service as a farmer himself. He says it gives consumers the ability to order from farmers, bakers and food artisans across the region for a flat delivery fee of $5.95 with no subscription required. Deliveries are made every Thursday.

It’s easy for customers and also convenient for vendors.

“With Market Wagon, before they ever trek into our facility to do their fulfillment, they already know everything is sold,” Carter said. “They’re only bringing items that are sold. They drive in, they fulfill just their orders, then head out and go about their day. It’s a much more efficient way to reach a large audience.”

Carter said the company’s mission is to enable food producers to thrive in their local markets.

Katie is excited to get her food to more and more people.

“It’s incredibly fresh,” she said. “It’s almost like having your own garden.”

If you’d like to check out Market Wagon, click here.

To learn more about Baken Creek Farm, click here.