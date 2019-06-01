Online sports betting launched in Pa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Online sports betting was launched in Pennsylvania Friday morning.

"People can pull out their phone, do it at a computer and actually go online for sports wagering from a casino online called SugarHouse," said Richard McGarvey, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

SugarHouse is the first casino to offer online sports betting in the state.

It comes after weeks of testing technology, and making sure people can't place bets once they leave the state.

"We have something called geo-fencing and so literally, somebody would be on their website and we'd go across the state lines," said McGarvey.

You still have to be 21 or older to bet online, and the state says it has procedures in place so you can't just lie and create a fake name.

"You also have to provide some sort of identification," said McGarvey. "Might be drivers license, might be other forms of ID, certainly also looking at credit card type information. So they take all of that information and put it together. Does it all match up?"

The five other facilities running sports wagering books are all in the process of developing online systems too.

That includes Penn National, which says it does not have a date yet for when its app will go live.

Because you can bet from anywhere in the state, the board says business will really come down to user preference.

"Do they like this particular website over that website? Do they like the odds on that website compared to this casino," McGarvey said.

This week, the Gaming Control Board launched a self-exclusion program, which allows people to voluntary ban themselves from the sites.

People can also set up their own limits for how long they'd like to spend online or how much they'd like to spend.

Reports on revenue from online sports betting will be released next month.

"What we see in New Jersey is that 70% of the revenue from sports wagering comes from the online sites," said McGarvey.