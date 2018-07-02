Online ticket sales for Star Barn grand opening end Monday

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Online ticket sales for the two-day grand opening event at the Star Barn end Monday.

Events will take place July 3-4 at the new home for the barn in West Donegal Township near Newville Road.

Back in 2016, a company dismantled the historic barn. The parts were then moved from Lower Swatara Township to West Donegal Township and rebuilt at a site that could better accommodate events and visits from the public.

Online tickets are available until 5 p.m. Monday, July 2.

Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance on July 3 and 4 but they are available on a first come, first -served basis.

The events will be held July 3 from 4- 10 p.m. and July 4 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tickets costs between $10-$25.