Local

Online ticket sales for Star Barn grand opening end Monday

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 07:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 08:24 PM EDT

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Online ticket sales for the two-day grand opening event at the Star Barn end Monday. 

Events will take place July 3-4 at the new home for the barn in West Donegal Township near Newville Road. 

Back in 2016, a company dismantled the historic barn. The parts were then moved from Lower Swatara Township to West Donegal Township and rebuilt at a site that could better accommodate events and visits from the public. 

Online tickets are available until 5 p.m. Monday, July 2. 

Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance on July 3 and 4 but they are available on a first come, first -served basis. 

The events will be held July 3 from 4- 10 p.m. and July 4 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 

Tickets costs between $10-$25. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local