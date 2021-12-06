Opening ceremony held for Midstate development project

(WHTM) — A Midstate development project held opening ceremonies on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting that many were anticipating was held at the public entrance to the Susquehanna Union Green Town Center. The retail space is officially open along with a Panera and a Wendy’s. This marks the official next phase of the mixed-use center that incorporates food options, shopping, a senior living center, plus multiple parks. Developer Ralph Vartan says it’s the start to improving Linglestown Road but is excited for what else is to come to the 58-acre property.

“We have a lot under construction currently on the residential side as well and some buildings coming out of design for construction for next year. So there’s a lot running through my mind right now is 2022,” Vartan Group CEO, Ralph Vartan said.

And what will that look like? Vartan says a lot of commercial buildings and more living spaces.