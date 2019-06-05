Opioid addict who warned of dangers of addiction passed away

Fighting the Opioid Crisis: A very sad update on Chad, an opioid addict we profiled last month. We have learned he died in a homeless shelter last week, likely of an overdose.

Chad battled his opioid addiction for decades, since being prescribed them he said after a biking accident when he was 16.

He knew he'd made terrible mistakes in the midst of his addiction. Drugs, theft, assault, he paid for that spending 12 years behind bars.

Family members wouldn't speak to him, and he wasn't allowed to see three of his children.

Chad also had difficulty getting a job.

When I interviewed him, he said he hadn't used since January, but said he was obsessed with using, thinking about it five times a day.

I asked him what it was like living on the streets and using.

"What's it like to cop dope, what's it like to walk down the street and talk to people with guns that you don't even know and have never seen, or have only met in jail? Do you know what it's like to wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning and go cop dope in a city you don't belong in, in an alley that's not event lit?"

It was a dangerous life, one often filled with mister. He is now free of that. But, "we" won't be free of this epidemic of addiction until we start seeing it for what experts say it is, ar brain disease. The disease of addiction.

If you have a loved one who needs treatment, please call this number, 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A medical professional will answer, help connect you to rehab, and help you figure out how to pay for it.

And just so you know, Chad is hardly alone. How many people died in Pennsylvania last year of an opioid overdose? 4.267.