Orrstown farmer spiked milk with hydrogen peroxide

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A farm in Orrstown recently settled a personal injury lawsuit for $185,000. The farm was accused of dumping hydrogen peroxide into raw milk.

Farmer Loren Martin’s used 32 percent of the chemical to treat the raw milk and reduce the bacteria count, according to the lawsuit.

The victim, however, disagreed, stating the practice of spiking milk with hydrogen peroxide was illegal, highly dangerous, and violated accepted customs in the industry.

The victim suffered severe burns and permanent nerve injury to his hand when he came into contact with the tainted milk while loading it into his tanker truck.

The settlement was finalized Aug. 23.

The farm did not have insurance, leaving the owners to pay the entire settlement amount out of their personal funds.