Over 100 new cases expand areas to control fatal deer disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Management areas set up to control the spread of a fatal deer disease have been expanded because 123 additional free-ranging deer have tested positive since last year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Friday.

Pennsylvania now has 250 known cases of chronic wasting disease in free-ranging deer since 2012.

New cases were detected in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Perry, and Somerset counties. Bedford County had most of the new cases with 65, followed by Fulton County with 33.

Disease Management Areas 2 and 3 have been expanded again because of the new cases.

DMA 2 now covers more than 6,715 square miles, an expansion of 2,101 square miles since last year, and now includes all or parts of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

The game commission said the expansion is largely due to the discovery of two new CWD cases in Juniata and Perry counties. One new case was reported in each county, each 20 miles or more away from the nearest previously documented case.

Both deer were adults and one was displaying clinical symptoms of CWD at the time of death, which suggests the disease is established in the area and other deer in the area might already be infected, the game commission said.​​​​​​​

DMA 3 has expanded by 203 square miles and now covers more than 1,119 square miles due to the discovery of CWD in a captive deer facility in Clearfield County. The facility will remain under quarantine for five years. DMA 3 now includes all or parts of Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

No changes will be made to DMA 4, which was established last year after the discovery of CWD in a captive deer facility in Lancaster County. No free-ranging deer have tested positive in the DMA which includes parts of Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties.

Hunters are prohibited from exporting high-risk parts including the head and backbone from DMAs.

The disease has not been found to infect humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid eating meat from infected animals.