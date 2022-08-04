WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen.
State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road.
Over $4,200 worth of tools were stolen including multiple batteries, a flood light, sanders, nailers, a level, and clamps. The brands include Milwaukee, Dewalt, Makita, and Sola.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg.
