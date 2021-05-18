Over $500k awarded to PREP regions across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dennis Dalvin, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary, announced Tuesday that $519,351 in grants has been awarded to the Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance (PREP) regions across the state.

Services provided by the PREP network’s trained professionals include one-on-one counseling, specialized workshops, online training and financial incentives.

“The PREP network plays an integral role in the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy, and since the beginning of the pandemic, our partners have provided vital technical assistance and resources to businesses throughout the commonwealth,” said Secretary Davin.

The grants awarded will allow special initiatives to be implemented in the 10 PREP regions. An example of such initiatives includes Lehigh Valley’s network directing resources to address cybersecurity awareness and study the childcare needs faced by area businesses.

“Pennsylvania’s partners have hundreds of trained and experienced consultants able to counsel businesses and assist in their growth and development,” said Secretary Davin. “This supplemental funding will enable them to focus additional efforts in our statewide economic recovery efforts.”