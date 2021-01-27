Overnight fire ravages Camp Hill store

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — An overnight fire ravaged a Glass & mirror shop in Camp Hill early Wednesday morning. Firefighters say the blaze erupted around 1:30 a.m. at Kreamer Bros. Glass Inc. on the 1700 block of Hummel Ave in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.
Crews battled the fire in a building they say was simply too dangerous to go inside. No one was inside the store when the fire was called.
The Lower Allen Township Fire Chief says the blaze likely began in the front of the building. No injuries were reported and the cause is yet to be determined.
The Lower Allen Township Police will handle the investigation.
