Overnight fire ravages Camp Hill store

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — An overnight fire ravaged a Glass & mirror shop in Camp Hill early Wednesday morning. Firefighters say the blaze erupted around 1:30 a.m. at Kreamer Bros. Glass Inc. on the 1700 block of Hummel Ave in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

Crews battled the fire in a building they say was simply too dangerous to go inside. No one was inside the store when the fire was called.

The Lower Allen Township Fire Chief says the blaze likely began in the front of the building. No injuries were reported and the cause is yet to be determined.

The last fire crew just left the scene. The Lower Allen Twp. fire chief says it appears the blaze started in the front of the building. There is no word on cause. The chief says nothing appears suspicious, but Lower Allen Twp. Police will handle the investigation @abc27News pic.twitter.com/1Sro0hTxTE — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) January 27, 2021

The Lower Allen Township Police will handle the investigation.

