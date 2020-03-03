Ramp at PA 581, 11/15 in Cumberland County reopened

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp on PA 581 at 11/15 is reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, the ramp was closed on 581 eastbound at Exit 5: US 15 South – US 11/15 North Gettysburg/Camp Hill. The ramp was restricted on US 15 southbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 Harrisburg/Hershey.

It’s reported that the overturned tractor-trailer was carrying live turkeys and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. No word on that person’s condition.

