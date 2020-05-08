Overturned tractor-trailer causes ramp closure in Dauphin/Perry Counties

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says an overturned tractor-trailer has closed a busy ramp linking Routes 11/15 to Routes 22/322 in Perry and Dauphin County.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning in Reed Township on Route 11/15 southbound off-ramp to eastbound Route 22/322.

There is a ramp closure on US 11 southbound at Exit: US 22/US 322 EAST – HARRISBURG and US 22 eastbound at Exit: US 11 – 15 SOUTH CAMP HILL.

Officials say no injuries reported.

PennDot says the ramp may be closed for several hours, there is no word on when it will reopen.

