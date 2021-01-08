Overwhelming support exhausts milkshake supply on first day of Pa. Dairymen pop-ups

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
milkshakes_259977

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is holding pop-up milkshake events this weekend to kick off the virtual Pa. Farm Show and show appreciation for local healthcare heroes.

On Friday, the association kicked off the weekend-long event with a ribbon-cutting of the new “Milkshakes on the Moo-ve” food truck.

It was so popular, servers ran out of milkshakes early.

Due to overwhelming support and the unexpected popularity, event coordinators representing Pa. Dairymen’s Association said the pop-up milkshake stands will continue on Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

“We will be serving up those delicious dairy treats on Saturday and Sunday but from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said the association. “We look forward to seeing all of our wonderful milkshake fans and in spreading those milkshake smiles across the region!”

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss