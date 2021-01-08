Overwhelming support exhausts milkshake supply on first day of Pa. Dairymen pop-ups

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is holding pop-up milkshake events this weekend to kick off the virtual Pa. Farm Show and show appreciation for local healthcare heroes.

On Friday, the association kicked off the weekend-long event with a ribbon-cutting of the new “Milkshakes on the Moo-ve” food truck.

It was so popular, servers ran out of milkshakes early.

Due to overwhelming support and the unexpected popularity, event coordinators representing Pa. Dairymen’s Association said the pop-up milkshake stands will continue on Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

“We will be serving up those delicious dairy treats on Saturday and Sunday but from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said the association. “We look forward to seeing all of our wonderful milkshake fans and in spreading those milkshake smiles across the region!”