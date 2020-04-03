Pa. Agriculture Department says food is safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state’s Agriculture Department says food in Pennsylvania is safe.

The FDA says there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

They do say guidance has been given to the food industry when it comes to personal hygiene and cleaning and sanitizing food facilities. They also continue to encourage Pennsylvanians to not hoard food.

“Fewer trips to the store mean fewer exposures for you and your family, and our food workers. Buying a month’s worth of food makes it hard for our neighbors, our food banks, our food pantries to get the food that they need,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding.

The state re-deployed food safety inspectors on Wednesday after a 15-day pause.