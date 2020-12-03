Pa. Auditor General reports concern over Veterans’ center handling of COVID-19

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report from the Pa. Auditor General follows up on a 2016 audit of six veterans homes in the Commonwealth.

The report found that the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs did implement the Auditor General’s recommendations to improve the admissions process and how it addresses complaints.

However, there are serious concerns after dozens of deaths were reported during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The majority of these deaths occurred at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Chester County, Pa.

“We’re going to let this independent investigation play itself out, but we’re very concerned about how the access to PPE equipment and the proper training of how to use it, specifically in [Southeastern Veterans’ Center],” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said.

The audit recommends making the investigation public as soon as possible, forms partnerships with labor associations, and includes direct care staff in the organization, safety, and care decisions.