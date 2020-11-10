Pa. bowhunters look forward to expanded Sunday Hunting opportunity

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pa. bowhunters are set to make history as the first-ever regulated Sunday big-game hunting is set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting only.

This expanded Sunday hunting date makes a total of three consecutive weeks of limited big-game hunting opportunities this year.

Sunday, Nov. 22 is opened for bear hunting during the statewide general bear season, and Sunday, Nov. 29 is open for deer hunting during firearms deer season.

Hunters must carry written permission from landowners if they are hunting on private land during those three Sundays. For efficiency, hunters are encouraged to provide the landowner’s contact information, including a phone number, on the permission slip.

Except for the three consecutive Sundays of hunting (Nov. 15, 22, and 29), only foxes, coyotes, and crows may be hunted on Sundays during open seasons.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans says hunters are looking forward to the expanded hunting opportunities.

“That’s a huge win for hunters, since many have extremely busy schedules that severely limit their hunting time. By providing additional opportunity to hunt on a likely day off, it only increases the likelihood of keeping them engaged in hunting and helping to recruit new hunters,” Burhans said.

