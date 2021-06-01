Pa. Dairymen’s Association kicks off National Dairy Month with 10,000-gallon donation

(WHTM) — A group supporting the state’s number one agriculture industry made a big donation on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association delivered 10,000 gallons of milk to the central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The Donation kicks off a month-long fundraiser at Weis Markets with June being National Dairy Month.

“The fill a glass with hop programs which provides financial support for feeding Pa. To buy and purchase fresh food and milk for their food bank clients,” David Smith of the Pa. Dairymen’s Association said.

During June, Midstate Weis stores will host Milkshake on the Move trucks to raise money for non-profits and education programs.