Pa. Dairymen’s Milkshakes to pop up at local Weis Markets in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is teaming up with Weis Markets to celebrate Pa.’s number one industry, milk, during June Dairy Month.

This collaboration, which also includes American Dairy Association North East and Feeding America, says their goal is to pour fresh milk across Pa. through Fill A Glass With Hope. Weis customers will be able to round up their payments at checkout to help fight hunger statewide.

Weis Markets will also host “Milkshakes on the Moo-ve,” a truck to sell the famous Farm Show Milkshakes. The truck will start June 1 at the Weis in Enola, and make its way through the Midstate the rest of June.

“Weis Markets is proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association to address hunger in our communities while supporting Pennsylvania dairy farmers,” Weis Markets Vice President, Advertising and Marketing Ron Bonacci said. “We know that milk is a cornerstone of a nutritious diet for kids and families and is in high demand at area food banks. We’re grateful to the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association for their commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the dairy industry.”

A list of dates and locations for the outdoor pop-up events can be found here.