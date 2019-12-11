PA Democratic Party Chairwoman responds to Trump rally

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills released a statement in response to President Trump and Vice President Pence’s rally in Hershey.

“As a candidate, Donald Trump promised that he would help Pennsylvanians by stopping the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs and defending protections for pre-existing conditions,” Mills said.

“As President, he has broken those promises. His Administration is advancing a health care agenda that would side with insurance companies to raise costs for Pennsylvanians with pre-existing conditions like asthma and diabetes. He has been an ineffective leader and nothing he said tonight changes that,” Mills continued.

“The President knows that he has to play defense in Pennsylvania because of his broken promises to working families in our commonwealth. Pennsylvania Democrats are fired up and ready to work around the clock to ensure victory in 2020. The future of our nation depends on it,” Mills stated.

A lifelong Democrat, Mills is a member of the DNC, Governor Wolf’s Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Moon Township Planning Commission, and several nonprofit boards. Her previous leadership positions include Vice Chair of the PA Dems and Moon Township Board of Supervisors.