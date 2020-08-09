PA Department of Environmental Protection issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for multiple Midstate counties on Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday, August 10 for multiple Midstate counties.

Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York are included in the department’s warning. An orange code signifies unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. It is not uncommon in our area for the DEP to issue this warning.

Monday’s forecast of mostly sunny skies, light south to southwesterly winds, high temperatures reaching into the lower 90’s, and limited chances for any afternoon thunderstorms, in conjunction with increased weekday emissions, will result in ozone concentrations reaching the Code Orange level during the afternoon.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day area are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling; and

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk.

For more information, visit the DEP website at www.dep.pa.gov.

